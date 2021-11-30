Head to Head Comparison: eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) and Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN)

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) and Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares eHealth and Ryan Specialty Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eHealth $582.77 million 1.00 $45.45 million ($0.93) -23.83 Ryan Specialty Group $1.02 billion 4.33 $68.10 million N/A N/A

Ryan Specialty Group has higher revenue and earnings than eHealth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for eHealth and Ryan Specialty Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eHealth 0 5 6 0 2.55 Ryan Specialty Group 0 4 5 0 2.56

eHealth presently has a consensus price target of $53.30, suggesting a potential upside of 140.52%. Ryan Specialty Group has a consensus price target of $34.88, suggesting a potential downside of 13.05%. Given eHealth’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe eHealth is more favorable than Ryan Specialty Group.

Profitability

This table compares eHealth and Ryan Specialty Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eHealth -2.10% -1.28% -0.95% Ryan Specialty Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.4% of eHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Ryan Specialty Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of eHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ryan Specialty Group beats eHealth on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc. engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The Individual, Family, and Small Business segment includes commissions earned from the sale of individual and family and small business health insurance plans and ancillary products sold to non-Medicare-eligible customers. The company was founded by Vipool Mohanlal Patel in November 14, 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

