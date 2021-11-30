Head to Head Comparison: ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) vs. Umbra Applied Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:UATG)

Umbra Applied Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:UATG) and ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENGlobal has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Umbra Applied Technologies Group and ENGlobal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Umbra Applied Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A ENGlobal 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Umbra Applied Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of ENGlobal shares are held by institutional investors. 65.2% of Umbra Applied Technologies Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% of ENGlobal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Umbra Applied Technologies Group and ENGlobal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Umbra Applied Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ENGlobal $64.45 million 1.06 -$630,000.00 ($0.09) -21.55

Umbra Applied Technologies Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ENGlobal.

Profitability

This table compares Umbra Applied Technologies Group and ENGlobal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Umbra Applied Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A ENGlobal -6.08% -11.22% -6.77%

About Umbra Applied Technologies Group

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. is engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products, and services for defense, civil, and commercial applications in United States and internationally. The firm operates through the following segments: Aeronautics, Information Systems & Global Solutions, Biotech, Alternative & Renewable Energy, and Intelligence Systems. The Aeronautics segment offers military aircrafts, such as unmanned combat and air mobility aircrafts, and related technologies. The Information Systems & Global Solutions segment provides advanced technology systems and security expertise, integrated information technology solutions, and management services for civil, defense, intelligence, and other government customers. The Biotech segment addresses critical gaps that are absent in defense medical research programs. The Alternative & Renewable Energy segment provides alternative solutions to energy through research in bioelectricity, wind, thermodynamic and solar energy. The Intelligence segment provides computational study of signals, open source and network intelligence through advanced metrics

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management (EPCM); Automation; and Corporate. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project services primarily to the energy industry throughout the United State. The Automation segment designs, automates, and implements advanced automation, information technology, process distributed control systems, analyzer systems, and electrical projects primarily to the upstream and downstream sectors of the energy industry throughout the United States. The Corporate segment represents other expenses that do not individually meet the criteria for segment reporting. The company was founded by William A. Coskey in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

