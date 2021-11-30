Head to Head Comparison: Old Point Financial (OPOF) versus Its Rivals

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ: OPOF) is one of 169 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Old Point Financial to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Old Point Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Point Financial 12.78% 6.94% 0.66% Old Point Financial Competitors 27.45% 11.91% 1.20%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Old Point Financial and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Point Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Old Point Financial Competitors 1573 7399 6659 357 2.36

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 7.34%. Given Old Point Financial’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Old Point Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.7% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Old Point Financial and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Old Point Financial $54.71 million $5.39 million 16.34 Old Point Financial Competitors $6.74 billion $1.18 billion 11.16

Old Point Financial’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Old Point Financial. Old Point Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Old Point Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Old Point Financial pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 17.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Old Point Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Old Point Financial has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Point Financial’s competitors have a beta of 1.18, meaning that their average share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Old Point Financial competitors beat Old Point Financial on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It also involves in service bank, which offers financial services, from free checking and commercial services to home equity products. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

