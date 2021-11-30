Head to Head Review: The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) & The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) and The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.9% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares The Liberty Braves Group and The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Liberty Braves Group -11.98% -0.31% -0.13% The Liberty SiriusXM Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Liberty Braves Group and The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Liberty Braves Group $178.00 million 0.15 -$1.42 billion ($0.78) -35.87 The Liberty SiriusXM Group $8.04 billion 1.39 -$146.38 million ($0.65) -76.51

The Liberty SiriusXM Group has higher revenue and earnings than The Liberty Braves Group. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Liberty Braves Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

The Liberty Braves Group has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and The Liberty SiriusXM Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Liberty Braves Group 0 0 0 0 N/A The Liberty SiriusXM Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus price target of $68.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.74%. Given The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Liberty SiriusXM Group is more favorable than The Liberty Braves Group.

Summary

The Liberty SiriusXM Group beats The Liberty Braves Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. The Sirius M features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services. The Pandora provides music, comedy, and podcast streaming discovery platform. The Formula 1 segment focuses on the global motorsports business that holds exclusive commercial rights with respect to the World Championship, an annual, motor race-based competition. The Corporate and Other segment relates to the Braves Holdings operations. The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

