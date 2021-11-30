Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Holdings Decreased by Eii Capital Management Inc.

Eii Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $89,804.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

NYSE:HR opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.59. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.13.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 636.88%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

