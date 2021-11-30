Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.90% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HTA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE HTA traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,823,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,455. Healthcare Trust of America has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $34.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 67.92 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.45.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTA. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 15.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,611,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,761,000 after buying an additional 3,521,615 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 45.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,393,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,312,000 after buying an additional 1,365,190 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 139.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,946,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,966,000 after buying an additional 1,133,427 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2,277.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,094,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,460,000 after buying an additional 1,048,362 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 149.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,476,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,717,000 after buying an additional 884,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

