Heartland Bank & Trust Co Acquires 68 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $631.30 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $447.82 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $635.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $636.73.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. TheStreet cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.50.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

