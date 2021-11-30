Heartland Bank & Trust Co Acquires 89 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth $48,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 90.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth $64,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IQV opened at $266.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.69, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.79. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.52 and a one year high of $272.25.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Mizuho upped their price target on IQVIA from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.85.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

