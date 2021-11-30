Heartland Bank & Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,211 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.9% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $159.75 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.06 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.13. The company has a market capitalization of $420.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

