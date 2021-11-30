Heartland Bank & Trust Co Grows Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises 1.2% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,640,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO raised its position in Caterpillar by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 103,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,839,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 13,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $195.92 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.28 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.05.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.