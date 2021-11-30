Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $820,000 Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $453,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 352.9% during the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ISRG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.06.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,547,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.16, for a total transaction of $1,295,459.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,466,708.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,174 shares of company stock worth $15,839,203 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $334.74 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.47 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The firm has a market cap of $119.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $356.69 and its 200-day moving average is $331.06.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

