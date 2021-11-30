Heartland Bank & Trust Co Makes New $361,000 Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,384 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,453,000 after acquiring an additional 883,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,099,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $696,055,000 after buying an additional 70,059 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,311,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,117,000 after buying an additional 80,967 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 11.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,727,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,195,000 after buying an additional 282,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,720,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,206,000 after buying an additional 333,850 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $186.69 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $113.80 and a one year high of $190.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.28, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.80.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.15.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total value of $7,808,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $5,105,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,443 shares of company stock worth $36,450,633. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP.

