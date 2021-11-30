Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 403 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lessened its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 336.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 57.1% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $111.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.65. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.33 and a 200-day moving average of $120.71.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 73.01%.

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.70.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.