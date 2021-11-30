Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) One Day Volume Hits $377.52 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.60 or 0.00203420 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00036030 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $396.14 or 0.00679473 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00014811 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00071828 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00028790 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

