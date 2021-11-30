Hegic (HEGIC) Trading Down 2% Over Last Week

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. Hegic has a market capitalization of $69.39 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hegic coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hegic has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00044911 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008202 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.82 or 0.00236387 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00089094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Hegic Profile

Hegic (HEGIC) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 646,356,188 coins. Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

