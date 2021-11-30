HempCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,135.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and $1,135.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,004.21 or 0.98156574 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00049638 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006405 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00039536 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004520 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $368.52 or 0.00634563 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003152 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 264,265,752 coins and its circulating supply is 264,130,602 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

