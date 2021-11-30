Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HESAY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC raised Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS HESAY traded up $5.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $185.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,865. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $97.36 and a 12 month high of $190.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.96.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

