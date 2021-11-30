Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HESAY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC raised Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS HESAY traded up $5.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $185.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,865. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $97.36 and a 12 month high of $190.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.96.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

