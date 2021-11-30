Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.96-$2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.960-$2.100 EPS.

NYSE:HPE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.35. 23,536,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,102,086. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.87.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.71.

In related news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $131,951.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,083. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

