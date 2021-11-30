Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.960-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.420-$0.500 EPS.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.35. The company had a trading volume of 24,925,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,102,086. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average is $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.34%.

Several research analysts have commented on HPE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.71.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,344,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,083. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

