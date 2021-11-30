Holger Bartel Sells 5,000 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Holger Bartel sold 6,100 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $60,390.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Holger Bartel sold 8,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $82,025.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Holger Bartel sold 8,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $80,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Holger Bartel sold 28,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $306,375.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Holger Bartel sold 10,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $116,970.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Holger Bartel sold 1,723 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $18,332.72.

On Monday, September 20th, Holger Bartel sold 17,810 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $192,348.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Holger Bartel sold 1,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $11,370.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Holger Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $58,200.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Holger Bartel sold 5,703 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $65,128.26.

TZOO stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.37. 83,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,173. The firm has a market cap of $114.87 million, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.87. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $19.83.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 929.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the third quarter valued at $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

TZOO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

