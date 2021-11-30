HollyGold Market Cap Achieves $1.15 Million (HGOLD)

HollyGold (CURRENCY:HGOLD) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. HollyGold has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $171,698.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HollyGold has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One HollyGold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000542 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HollyGold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00066911 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00071891 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00094626 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,627.78 or 0.08080803 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,356.79 or 1.00153686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00021886 BTC.

HollyGold Profile

HollyGold’s genesis date was May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,704,196 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

Buying and Selling HollyGold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HollyGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HollyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HollyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HollyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.