HOMIHELP (HOMI) Trading 104.7% Higher This Week

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded 100.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 30th. One HOMIHELP coin can currently be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00002227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HOMIHELP has traded up 104.7% against the US dollar. HOMIHELP has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $16.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00043595 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00008279 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.46 or 0.00235621 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00088965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

HOMIHELP Profile

HOMIHELP is a coin. HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 coins. The official website for HOMIHELP is www.homihelp.com . HOMIHELP’s official Twitter account is @homihelp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homihelp is the communication bridge that fills the gap between the users' customers and their business. It provides omnichannel support tools for businesses to provide top class support for their customers. “

Buying and Selling HOMIHELP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOMIHELP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOMIHELP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

