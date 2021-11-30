Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 20 (LON:HONY)

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (LON:HONY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share on Friday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of HONY stock opened at GBX 960 ($12.54) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 965. Honeycomb Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 920 ($12.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,030 ($13.46).
Honeycomb Investment Trust Company Profile
