Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 20 (LON:HONY)

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (LON:HONY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share on Friday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of HONY stock opened at GBX 960 ($12.54) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 965. Honeycomb Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 920 ($12.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,030 ($13.46).

Honeycomb Investment Trust Company Profile

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc, a lending fund, engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

