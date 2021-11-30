Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $36,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON stock traded down $3.02 on Tuesday, reaching $204.64. The company had a trading volume of 24,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,378. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.46 and its 200 day moving average is $223.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $140.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.55 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HON. Barclays cut their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.73.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.