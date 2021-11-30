Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $36.39

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.39 and last traded at $36.39, with a volume of 148 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.86.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.85 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

In related news, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $133,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,858 shares of company stock worth $195,346 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile (NYSE:HMN)

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

