Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $36.39

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.39 and last traded at $36.39, with a volume of 148 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

In other news, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 2,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $101,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,858 shares of company stock valued at $195,346. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMN. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 142.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 125,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 73,541 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 105.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter worth about $1,437,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter worth about $243,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN)

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

