Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 908.40 ($11.87).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HWDN shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday.

In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Andrew Livingston bought 216 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 833 ($10.88) per share, with a total value of £1,799.28 ($2,350.77).

Shares of LON:HWDN opened at GBX 881.40 ($11.52) on Tuesday. Howden Joinery Group has a 12-month low of GBX 620 ($8.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 985.80 ($12.88). The company has a market capitalization of £5.22 billion and a PE ratio of 20.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 909.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 884.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

