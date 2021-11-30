HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.990-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.070-$4.270 EPS.

HP stock opened at $35.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.03. HP has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $36.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.67.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a hold rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HP from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

In other HP news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $244,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,912 shares of company stock worth $7,803,465. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HP stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 117.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in HP were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.