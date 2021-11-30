H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Director Buys C$235,401.00 in Stock

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Director Ronald C. Rutman purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.69 per share, with a total value of C$235,401.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,329,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20,866,572.38.

Shares of TSE HR.UN traded down C$0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$15.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,549,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,906. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.16, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of C$4.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.99 and a twelve month high of C$17.27.

HR.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.50 target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.39.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

