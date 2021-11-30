Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huazhu Group Limited is a hotel operator and franchisor primarily in China. It primary focus on economy and midscale hotel segments,China Lodging Group’s brands include Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing PremiumHotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Joya Hotel, VUE Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Orange Hotel and Manxin Hotel. The Company’s busines includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Lease and ownership model, the Company directly operateshotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers. Franchise model, the Company provides training, reservation and support services to the franchised hotels and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu Group Limited, formerly known as China Lodging Group Ltd., is based in Shanghai, China. “

Several other research firms have also commented on HTHT. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.02.

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $39.15 on Monday. Huazhu Group has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $64.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 122.34 and a beta of 1.51.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 6.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Huazhu Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,915,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,383,000 after buying an additional 843,394 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,992,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,302,000 after buying an additional 2,715,681 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,187,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,293,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,164,000 after buying an additional 654,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,250,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,894,000 after buying an additional 532,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

