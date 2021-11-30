HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Up to $34.03

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.03, but opened at $35.00. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $34.13, with a volume of 3,437 shares traded.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.82.
HUTCHMED Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCM)
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.
