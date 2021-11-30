HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Up to $34.03

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.03, but opened at $35.00. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $34.13, with a volume of 3,437 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new stake in HUTCHMED during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 367,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,422,000 after acquiring an additional 44,105 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,859,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,253 shares during the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

