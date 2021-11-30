Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.37

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.37 and last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 37419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HYLN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays downgraded Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $2,493,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $1,682,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 925,000 shares of company stock worth $7,556,000. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYLN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyliion by 313.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,555,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,021,000 after buying an additional 5,726,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 4,138.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,521,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 967,790 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 494.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,977,000 after purchasing an additional 926,384 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 697.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 567,243 shares during the period. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

