HyperCash (HC) Price Reaches $0.58 on Top Exchanges

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 30th. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001009 BTC on exchanges. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $26.15 million and approximately $5.31 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,386.80 or 0.98098727 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00048845 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.31 or 0.00315437 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.65 or 0.00495219 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00014327 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.36 or 0.00183301 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010468 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001567 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001090 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

