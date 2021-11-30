Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Trading 1.9% Higher

Hypoport SE (ETR:HYQ)’s share price traded up 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €498.00 ($565.91) and last traded at €493.20 ($560.45). 4,873 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 9,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at €483.80 ($549.77).

HYQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €615.00 ($698.86) price target on Hypoport in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €600.00 ($681.82) price objective on Hypoport in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €535.22 and its 200-day moving average price is €509.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 89.14.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

