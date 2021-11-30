Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Short Interest Up 155.8% in November

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 155.8% from the October 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

HYSNY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.30. 3,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,362. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45. Hysan Development has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $8.75.

Get Hysan Development alerts:

About Hysan Development

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Hysan Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hysan Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.