Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.19

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.19 and traded as high as $11.42. Iberdrola shares last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 42,265 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average is $12.10.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

