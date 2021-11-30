Iconic Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,013.00 (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and $2,013.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Iconic Token has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,925,573 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

