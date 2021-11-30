Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Director James E. Ousley Sells 5,556 Shares

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Director James E. Ousley sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $122,454.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

INVE stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.99. 218,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,478. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.77. Identiv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The firm has a market cap of $510.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 574.75 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Identiv alerts:

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INVE shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 308.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,995,000 after buying an additional 932,392 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Identiv in the second quarter valued at about $11,437,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Identiv in the second quarter valued at about $5,100,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Identiv in the second quarter valued at about $4,657,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in Identiv in the third quarter valued at about $5,158,000. 57.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.