Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Receives $18.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.38.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Immunovant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Immunovant alerts:

NASDAQ:IMVT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,423. Immunovant has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The firm has a market cap of $885.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.57.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 21.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,390,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,409,000 after purchasing an additional 774,877 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 318.3% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,750,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,249,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,234,000 after purchasing an additional 146,214 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 82.3% during the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,140,000 after purchasing an additional 903,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 104.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,542,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after purchasing an additional 789,721 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.