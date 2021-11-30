Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:IOR traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.59. 860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $13.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Income Opportunity Realty Investors alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate. The company was founded on December 14, 1984 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Income Opportunity Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Income Opportunity Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.