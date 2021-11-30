Indorse Token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $11.00 (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. One Indorse Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Indorse Token has a market capitalization of $573,046.67 and $11.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Indorse Token has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Indorse Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00044990 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008140 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.14 or 0.00235434 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00088639 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011589 BTC.

Indorse Token Profile

Indorse Token is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

Indorse Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indorse Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indorse Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Indorse Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indorse Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.