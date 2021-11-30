Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,123 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.10% of Information Services Group worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 446.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 372,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 304,043 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 77,763 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Information Services Group news, Director Neil G. Budnick sold 41,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $383,141.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:III opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.89. The company has a market cap of $408.58 million, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.69. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $9.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Information Services Group Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

