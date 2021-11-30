ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 539.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

ING stock opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.89.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.478 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 42.14%.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

