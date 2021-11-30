Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.60.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NGVT. TheStreet lowered Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Ingevity alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,328,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,413,000 after purchasing an additional 39,191 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ingevity by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 731,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,242,000 after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ingevity by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 728,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,250,000 after purchasing an additional 45,113 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Ingevity by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 709,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,764,000 after purchasing an additional 267,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ingevity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 706,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NGVT traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,710. Ingevity has a 1 year low of $63.43 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.68.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingevity will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.