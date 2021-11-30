Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI) Stock Price Down 15.1%

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI)’s share price dropped 15.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 2,274 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 24,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17.

About Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI)

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with cancer. It focuses on SUBA-Itraconazole, a patented, oral formulation of Itraconazole, for treatment of prostate and lung cancers. The company was founded on September 30, 1992 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibitor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibitor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.