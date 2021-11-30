Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Innoviva worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INVA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 73.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 92,637 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Innoviva by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 279,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 12,918 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Innoviva by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Innoviva by 89.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 36,045 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Innoviva in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INVA opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 75.82 and a current ratio of 75.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.11.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.47. Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.51% and a net margin of 82.58%. The business had revenue of $97.86 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other Innoviva news, Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 1,212,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $4,000,002.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

