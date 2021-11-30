Insider Buying: Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Director Patrick H. Kinzler acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $14,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BLFY traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $14.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,264. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,700,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,906,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,534,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,908,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,183,000. 6.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

