Insider Buying: Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Director Buys 11,073 Shares of Stock

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Director Tom Hulbert purchased 11,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $356,661.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

COLB opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.79. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $132.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.88 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Columbia Banking System’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 11th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the second quarter worth $73,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 602.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 335.1% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

