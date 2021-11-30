Insider Buying: Okapi Resources Limited (ASX:OKR) Insider Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Okapi Resources Limited (ASX:OKR) insider Leonard Math bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.52 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,850.00 ($18,464.29).

Leonard Math also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Leonard Math acquired 22,000 shares of Okapi Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.55 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,100.00 ($8,642.86).

About Okapi Resources

Okapi Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australasia and Africa. It focuses on gold deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Crackerjack Gold project located in the southwest of Halls Creek town in Western Australia, as well as has an option to acquire 70% interest in the Mambasa Gold Project located in Ituri province in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

