Insider Buying: The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Director Frederick D. Disanto purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.22 per share, with a total value of $232,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

EML stock opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The Eastern Company has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $33.96. The stock has a market cap of $156.37 million, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.97.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $63.88 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Eastern by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastern by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastern by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 26,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eastern by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eastern by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones; Greenwald Industries (“Greenwald“); and Argo EMS.

